About 1,032 Avista electric customers in the cities of Palouse and Viola will experience two planned power outages on Tuesday, according to a release from Avista.
The first outage will start at 7 a.m. and end at 8 a.m. The second outage will start at 2 p.m. and end at 4 p.m.
According to Avista, the power outages are necessary as crews perform routine maintenance on their Palouse substation. No road closures are expected during this outage.
“We understand how disruptive power outages can be,” said Jason Johnson manager of electric operations in Pullman and the surrounding areas. “Our crew will work as quickly and safely as possible to restore service to the area. We thank our customers for their patience.”
Customers with questions can contact Avista at (800) 227-9187 for assistance and reference outage number 2014230.