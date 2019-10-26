The Washington State University School of Music will host Tulalip elder Johnny Moses 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday for an hour of song and story in the Bryan Hall Theatre on campus.
Moses is a Tulalip American Indian raised in the remote Nuu-chah-nulth village of Ohiat on the west coast of Vancouver Island, British Colombia, Canada. He was raised in the traditional ways by his grandparents, and received the Washington Governor’s Heritage Award in 2012.
The event is sponsored by the WSU School of Music, the Ruth and Loran Olsen Endowment for Native American Music, Allegro, Ku-Ah-Mah, the Native American Women’s Association and the Center for Native American Research and Collaboration.
A live stream of the event can be found through bit.ly/2PklpFB.