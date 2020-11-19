Turkey SHows off his wings

A turkey showing off on Moscow Mountain. The photo was snapped and submitted by McKenna McCall.
Advertisement
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sponsored Content
Trending
What your neighbors are reading
Articles
- Minh Vinh Lam
- Moscow annexes SEL property
- New COVID-19 restrictions on dining, gyms in Washington
- Washington, Idaho COVID-19 regulations
- 126 new COVID-19 cases reported on the Palouse
- ‘That’s just irresponsible’: Inslee says Idaho’s COVID-19 response hurts Wash. hospitals
- One death in Whitman County, record COVID-19 cases in Latah County
- New ice rink gets a look-see
- William “Bill” Gaskins Jr.
- Pullman schools face more challenges