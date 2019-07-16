Construction to add turn lanes to direct traffic onto State Highway 9 near Deary and Harvard will start Monday.
Both right and left turn lanes will be built on State Highway 6 to access Highway 9 near Harvard, as well as on State Highway 8 to access Highway 9 near Deary, according to an Idaho Transportation Department news release.
Work will last until late September with flaggers stationed at the intersections. One intersection at a time will be improved and there will be no affect on traffic at night.