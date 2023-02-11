Turns out traveling with your pet is nothing new

Charlie Powell

Archeologists have recently published results of their work conducted at a 9th century Viking burial site in Great Britain that also included remains of horses, dogs and maybe a pig.

This work suggests Vikings traveled with animals far earlier than was previously thought.

Traveling with animals is taken for granted by most in the developed world and perhaps so in the developing world, too. In the developed world, for example, people travel with horses for sport, leisure and work. In developing countries, horses remain a primary means of transportation, agricultural work and in some cases, represent currency or barter.