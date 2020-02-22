Twin boys die in Weippe house fire

Twin 3-year-old boys died in an early morning house fire in Weippe on Friday.
Clearwater County Sheriff Chris Goetz said the parents of the boys made it out of the house safely. But the structure, located at 107 W. Eighth Ave. in Weippe, was fully engulfed by the time firefighters arrived and, because of the intensity of the blaze, the boys were not able to be rescued. Their bodies were finally recovered at about 10:30 a.m. Friday. Goetz declined to release the names of the victims Friday.
The fire was reported at 1:05 a.m. Friday, and the Weippe Rural Fire District department responded immediately. Goetz said the house was a total loss. Investigators, including the state fire marshal, began their investigation as to the cause of the blaze after the boys’ bodies had been recovered. Goetz did not speculate on what might have caused the fire but said the matter continues to be under investigation.
State Highway 11 between Eighth Avenue and Johnson Mill Road was blocked for several hours Friday morning while firefighters worked to get the blaze under control.
An outpouring of grief and condolences appeared on a social media platform, with several people urging others to respect the privacy of the family at this time.
No more information was immediately available.
Kathy Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.