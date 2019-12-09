Washington authorities say 4-year-old twins freed themselves from their car seats and climbed an embankment seeking help following a car crash that killed their father.
Corey Simmons of Langley, 47, died when the vehicle with his daughters in the backseat crashed on Whidbey Island around 6 p.m. Friday. Family members said the girls climbed about 200 feet up to the road after the accident 34 miles north of Seattle. Authorities said Simmons was not wearing a seatbelt when the car crashed into trees and went down the embankment.
Police said the girls were taken to a hospital with minor injuries after an unidentified woman passing in her car went back to help and called 911.