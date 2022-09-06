Two Pullman residents were taken into custody after an alleged armed robbery in Garfield over what a Whitman County Sheriff’s Office news release describes as a financial dispute about narcotics.

Gavriel Hernandez, 35, and Roy Valdez, 37, were booked into the Whitman County Jail on allegations of first-degree robbery, theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The two are scheduled to appear in Whitman County Superior Court today.

