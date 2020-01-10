Police arrested a 32-year-old Kennewick woman and a 55-year-old Pasco man after allegedly finding methamphetamine, loaded handguns and $5,700 in their vehicle Wednesday near Wawawai County Park.
According to a news release from Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers, a deputy stopped the vehicle Wednesday for a standard traffic violation. The vehicle, driven by Melissa Estep, was a rental car from Spokane, but it was not rented under the name of Estep or her passenger, Simon Salinas.
During the stop, the deputy allegedly spotted a scale in the car and a handgun under the passenger seat.
The deputy was then granted a search warrant and searched the vehicle for illegal drugs and firearms. Deputies allegedly found approximately 1 ounce of methamphetamine, two loaded handguns and the money. Salinas was determined to be a convicted felon.
Estep and Saminas were booked into Whitman County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a firearm.