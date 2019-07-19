LACROSSE, WASH. — Whitman County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two men for their alleged involvement in two burglaries in LaCrosse, Wash.
According to a statement from Sheriff Brett Myers, Daniel Ornelas, 19, of LaCrosse, and Dustin Ashlock, 32, of Yakima, Wash., were booked into Whitman County Jail on Tuesday afternoon for suspicion of burglary and possession of stolen property.
On July 10, deputies received a report of a burglary at a LaCrosse shop in which several tools and other equipment were taken. The property owner showed deputies several photographs from their security camera of two suspects entering the shop and removing property.
With the help of neighbors and other land owners, the deputies identified Ornelas and Ashlock.
While investigating Ornelas and Ashlock, deputies located items stolen during an alleged break-in at LaCrosse Pool. Some money was allegedly stolen from the pool as well.
Ornelas was released on his own recognizance and Ashlock was held on $100,000 bond because of his extensive criminal history.