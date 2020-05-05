Two people are facing charges after Whitman County Sheriff’s Office deputies allegedly found heroin, fentanyl and a loaded handgun in a vehicle Saturday evening in downtown Colfax.
According to a news release from Sheriff Brett Myers, a deputy stopped a car driven by 24-year-old Clarkston resident Hannah Barnes for several traffic violations. The deputy suspected she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and statements made by her and the passenger, 29-year-old Joshua Wakefield, led deputies to believe there may have been illegal drugs in the car.
Sgt. Keith Cooper and Narcotics K-9 Lilly responded to the scene. Lilly indicated a scent of narcotics coming from inside the vehicle.
After obtaining a search warrant, deputies allegedly found 14 grams of packaged heroin, a small quantity of prescription grade fentanyl, scales, $310 in cash and additional drug paraphernalia. A loaded concealed handgun was also found.
Barnes was booked into Whitman County Jail for charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver heroin, possession of a controlled substance fentanyl and driving under the influence.
Wakefield faces charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver heroin, possession of a controlled substance fentanyl and unlawful possession of a firearm.