Two deaths and two more hospitalizations related to COVID-19 were reported since Friday in Whitman County.
There have been 57 total deaths and 181 total hospitalization of Whitman County residents since the pandemic began.
Whitman County Public Health also reported 35 new confirmed cases Monday. There have been 5,402 total cases since the start of the pandemic.
According to Whitman County Public Health’s website, COVID-19 activity level remains high with 344 cases recorded since Sept.12.
Forty-five new cases were reported in Latah County since Friday. There were no new deaths as of Monday.
The newest cases include 16 people younger than 18, six people between ages 18-29, five people in their 30s, six in their 40s, six in their 50s, four in their 60s, one in their 70s and one in their 80s.
There have been 3,848 confirmed cases, 235 probable cases and 24 total deaths in Latah County since the start of the pandemic, according to Public Health – Idaho North Central District.