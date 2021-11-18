Two new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Wednesday on the Palouse, including one death in Latah County and another in Whitman County.
Whitman County also added 21 new cases related to COVID-19. There have been 6,035 confirmed cases, 223 hospitalizations and 82 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 12 new COVID-19 cases in Latah County on Wednesday. The latest cases include three people younger than 13, five people between ages 18-29, one person in their 30s, one person in their 60s, one person in their 70s and one person in their 80s.
There have been 4,352 confirmed cases, 312 probable cases and 39 deaths in Latah County since the start of the pandemic.