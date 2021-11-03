A married couple, an 87-year-old man and 89-year-old woman, died Tuesday following a morning vehicle collision on Highway 95 south of Moscow.
According to Idaho State Police, the deceased were the driver, Ernest Klemm, and passenger, Vera Klemm, who were in a Toyota Camry traveling southbound on Highway 95. The Klemms lived in Coeur d’Alene.
The Camry collided just after 9 a.m. with a Chrysler Town and Country driven by a 42-year-old Lewiston man, who was later taken to a nearby hospital.
Traffic on the highway was blocked in both directions for approximately three hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.
This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.