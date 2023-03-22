A vehicle rollover crash on Washington State University’s Pullman campus left two people hospitalized.
Two WSU students were struck by a car before it crashed on campus Monday afternoon, according to a WSU Police Department news release. The driver and one pedestrian were taken to the hospital for injuries relating to the incident.
Matthew Carlson, 35, was allegedly driving south on Veterans Way near Daggy Hall when he flipped his sedan after running into a concrete barrier, according to a WSU police search warrant. Before crashing, Carlson allegedly hit two pedestrians, injuring one, while they were walking in the street.
Dawn Daniels, assistant chief at the department, said one student was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, and the other wasn’t hurt as the car grazed her backpack.
WSU police officers, Whitman County Sheriff’s deputies, Pullman paramedics and the Pullman Fire Department arrived at the scene moments after the crash. They found the driver unconscious in his overturned vehicle, according to the release. First responders pulled the driver from his vehicle and provided first aid. The driver was then taken to the hospital and was later determined to have minor injuries.
According to the release, the driver was not allowed to be traveling on Veterans Way, as it’s closed to the general public. It is open only to authorized vehicles and serves as a walkway.
The street was closed Monday evening while officers investigated at the scene. Veterans Way is now open and all debris from the crash has been cleared.
WSU police are still investigating the incident, said Daniels. The department received a blood sample from the driver that was obtained with a search warrant, according to the release. The sample will provide officers with a better understanding why the crash occurred, and if any drugs were present in the driver’s system.
No charges have been filed against Carlson. WSU police will issue charges once their investigation has been completed.