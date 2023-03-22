A vehicle rollover crash on Washington State University’s Pullman campus left two people hospitalized.

Two WSU students were struck by a car before it crashed on campus Monday afternoon, according to a WSU Police Department news release. The driver and one pedestrian were taken to the hospital for injuries relating to the incident.

Matthew Carlson, 35, was allegedly driving south on Veterans Way near Daggy Hall when he flipped his sedan after running into a concrete barrier, according to a WSU police search warrant. Before crashing, Carlson allegedly hit two pedestrians, injuring one, while they were walking in the street.