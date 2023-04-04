Two Idahoans were killed in a plane crash in Oregon near the Snake River on Sunday morning after taking off from Caldwell, in a flight that was bound for Lewiston.

Baker County Sheriff Travis Ash and Lt. Ryan Downing spotted an airplane that “appeared to be in distress” before it crashed into a hillside in Oxbow, Ore., at about 9:52 a.m., according to news release from the sheriff’s office. The two men called dispatch to request help as they headed to the scene.

Ash and Downing led a ground search, assisted by bystanders and an Idaho Power employee. They found the crash site on a ridge above an Idaho Power complex in Hells Canyon and found no survivors, the news release said.