Two people were injured in a plane crash Friday morning near Hooper, Wash., in rural Whitman County.
According to a news release from Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers, a single-engine plane crashed at about 10:30 a.m. after the pilot attempted to land in an open field near Hammer Grade Road.
Myers said the pilot attempted to land there because he believed his plane had run out of fuel or had mechanical difficulties.
Both the pilot and his passenger sustained injuries and the passenger was taken by helicopter to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. The pilot was taken by grand ambulance to Colfax hospital.
The pilot and passenger are believed to be from the Kahlotus, Wash., area.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will conduct a joint investigation into the cause of the accident.