Two people were taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston on Monday morning following a rollover crash on State Route 195.
According to Washington State Patrol, the accident occurred about 9 a.m. south of Uniontown when a vehicle heading southbound lost control on some ice. The vehicle crossed the northbound lane, left the roadway and rolled over several times.
Roger Downing, a 76-year-old LaCrosse man, and 75-year-old Janet Downing were taken to the hospital with injuries. Both were wearing seatbelts, according to the WSP report.
Both Downings were treated and released, according to a St. Joe’s nursing supervisor.