Two people were taken to Whitman Hospital and Medical Center on Friday following a rollover crash on Colfax Airport Road outside Colfax.
According to a Whitman County Sheriff’s Office news release, the crash occurred at 6:31 a.m. when a vehicle heading westbound on Colfax Airport Road slid off the roadway and came to a rest on its roof.
The driver, Madison Tufts, of Poulsbo, Wash., lost control of the vehicle on the road that was covered with frost and ice.
She and the passenger, Alexa Parrish, of Poulsbo, were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. Parrish had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Colfax Fire Department.