The temporary road around a rockslide on U.S. Highway 95 about 6 miles south of Riggins opened late Tuesday to two-lane traffic, both day and night.
The shoo-fly road, as it is known, skirts a massive slide at milepost 188 that has blocked Idaho’s main north-south arterial since July 3. Megan Sausser, spokeswoman for the Idaho Transportation Department, said the shoo-fly road is expected to remain open unless future closures are required for safety reasons or further repair.
“With it being open 24/7 for travel, hopefully that will further alleviate some of the pain some of our drivers are experiencing,” Sausser said.
Flaggers are being replaced by temporary traffic signals, she said, but traffic “won’t even have to likely stop. It will essentially be free-flowing traffic.” If any concerns about safety arise “we can hit the panic button and stop people at the base of the slide.”
The signals will be controlled by a spotter who will observe the slope and coordinate with surveyors on site.
Workers who were blasting some of the larger boulders into smaller pieces and removing debris have halted that process for the time being, she said. The ultimate plan is to blast some bigger wedges of rock at the top of the slide area. The debris that remains at the base now could be used to form a catch basin to hold the rock that comes off the slope.
Sausser said the department does not expect to open the blasting phase for bids until at least next week.
“We had contractors visit the site (July 28), and they had some questions. There is some more information we need to put in the bidding document to get an accurate bid before we hire contractors,” she said.
Although the department has not yet set a date for when the work will be completed, Sausser said the timeline to finish the process and reopen the highway is “as soon as possible.”
The Old Pollock Road that parallels the highway on the opposite side of the Little Salmon River was used as a temporary detour until the shoo-fly road was opened July 27. To preserve the route for future use as a detour, Old Pollock Road will continue to be posted for local traffic only.
