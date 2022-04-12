Whitman County deputies arrested two 49-year-old Spokane residents Sunday after they allegedly attempted to steal a four-wheeler from a property south of Rosalia.
Brown Jokinen and Michael Gunion were both booked into Whitman County Jail on a variety of property crime-related charges including burglary and theft, according to a news release from Sheriff Brett Myers.
Deputies were notified of a possible burglary in progress early Sunday evening when the property owners allegedly spotted Jokinen and Gunion trying to steal a four-wheeler from a detached garage.
The pair allegedly drove away on the four-wheeler through adjoining fields to where they parked their SUV. The property owners followed the vehicle in the direction of Oakesdale.
Deputies later stopped the vehicle in Oakesdale and the property owners identified Jokinen and Gunion as the people who took the four-wheeler.