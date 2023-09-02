Two men accused of the drunk driving incidents that occurred at a Webb’s Slough sprint boat event near St. John, Wash., in June pleaded guilty to DUI.

Tanner Berzett, 23, of Asotin, and Scott Beck, 28, of Spokane, both settled for plea agreements in Whitman County District Court.

The case began during Webb’s Slough sprint boat races June 17. Whitman County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the campground that evening, following up on a report of a pickup crash that injured five people.

