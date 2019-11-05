Two men pleaded not guilty to several child pornography charges Monday in Latah County Second District Court in Moscow.
Nathaniel Smith, 32, of Moscow, pleaded not guilty to nine felony counts of possession of child porn. The maximum penalty for each count is 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He is scheduled for a status conference Dec. 2.
Conrad Wang, 27, of Pullman, pleaded not guilty to four felony counts of delivery of child porn. The maximum penalty for each of Wang’s counts is 30 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. He is scheduled for a status conference Nov. 19.
Neither man is in custody.