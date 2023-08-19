Idaho County officials are planning to intensify a search this weekend for a 64-year-old Kooskia man who has been missing since he went to pick huckleberries Aug. 11.

And officials still have not located a 32-year-old Moscow man who has been missing and is presumed drowned following a jet boat wreck on the Snake River on Sunday.

Monica Walker, a spokesperson for the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, said Friday searchers have been looking all week for Daniel Yeigh, who was last seen a week ago about 20 feet off the 500 Road, about 3.3 miles from Canyon Junction. About 45 ground searchers, five dog teams, a helicopter and a drone have been involved in the hunt.

