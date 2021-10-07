The Washington Department of Health’s latest data shows two more deaths and three more hospitalizations related to COVID-19 among Whitman County residents.
Whitman County Public Health did not update its daily COVID-19 data as of Wednesday afternoon, but the state’s Department of Health website shows a total of 61 deaths and 198 hospitalizations in the county since the pandemic began. That data is from Tuesday night.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 19 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday in Latah County and no new deaths.
The latest cases include six people under the age of 18, one person between ages 18-29, three people in their 30s, four people in their 40s, two people in their 50s, one person in their 60s and two people in their 80s.
There have been 3,980 confirmed cases, 253 probable cases and 25 total deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in Latah County.