Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in Whitman County

Two more deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in Whitman County since Friday.
According to the Washington State Department of Health, there have been 88 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Whitman County Public Health also reported 37 new cases since Friday, bringing the total to 9,097. There have been 643 total cases reported in Whitman County between Jan. 31 and Monday.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported nine new cases and no new deaths since Monday in Latah County.
These cases include four people between ages 18 and 29, two people in their 50s, one person in their 60s, one in their 70s and one in their 80s.
There have been 6,003 confirmed cases, 540 probable cases and 46 deaths in Latah County since the start of the pandemic.
Moscow School District Superintendent Greg Bailey announced Tuesday he will recommend to the district’s Board of Trustees to remove the mask requirement in schools and at school events.
If approved, masks will be optional. According to his announcement, this decision is based on the decreasing number of absences as well as “the recent omicron variant’s surge decreasing its impact in our schools.” Bailey said he received support from the district’s Health and Safety committee.
“Eliminating the mask requirement will provide a more positive learning environment in the classrooms,” Bailey wrote in his announcement.
Bailey will host a Zoom meeting called “Community Chat with the Superintendent” at 7 tonight. The link to the meeting can be found on the Moscow School District website.
The Board of Trustees will hold its meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 23.