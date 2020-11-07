Moscow residents Dulce Kersting-Lark and Stephan Flores were elected to the Idaho Humanities Council Board last month.
Kersting-Lark is the executive director of Latah County Historical Society. Flores is a former University of Idaho professor of English.
The Idaho Humanities Council is a nonprofit organization serving as the state-based partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities. It is one of 56 state humanities councils funded in part by the federal government through NEH’s Federal/State Partnership Office.