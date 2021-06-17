Whitman County Public Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, pushing its total to 4,383.
With one new patient as of Wednesday, hospitalizations related to the virus have risen to 125 since the pandemic began. Deaths in the county remain unchanged at 50.
With 76 cases for every 100,000 people, Whitman County continues to be above the Washington Department of Health’s “low activity” threshold of 50 or fewer cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 county residents.
No new cases were reported in Latah County Wednesday. There have been 3,204 cases in Latah County and 11 deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
All counties in Public Health – Idaho North Central district’s five-county jurisdiction, including Latah, are now in the state’s “minimal risk” category.