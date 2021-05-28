Two new COVID-19cases were reported Thursday in Latah and Whitman counties, according to local health agencies.
Whitman County’s new confirmed case pushed the countywide total to 4,328 since the pandemic started, according to Whitman County Public Health’s website. Deaths and hospitalizations remained unchanged at 49 and 118, respectively.
In Latah County, the new case, a woman in her 30s, raised the total in the county to 3,186 cases (3,022 confirmed and 164 probable cases). Of the 3,186 cases, 3,078 have recovered, 98 are open and 10 have died.
According to a Gritman Medical Center news release Thursday, the seven-day positivity rate once again increased but the number of COVID-19 positive people decreased since last week.
The release said the seven-day positivity rate was 7.8 percent, including 13 positives. Last week, the positivity rate was 7.5 percent, including 15 positives.