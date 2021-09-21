Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported Monday two more people in Latah County died from COVID-19 over the weekend, pushing the county’s death toll to 25.
The latest fatalities were a man and a woman in their 70s.
Also on Monday, the public health district reported 36 new cases of the disease in Latah County, which brings its in-county total to 3,965 since the pandemic began.
New cases include 11 people younger than 18, four men and five women between the ages of 18 and 29, two men and a woman in their 30s, four men and two women in their 40s, two women in their 50s, three women in their 60s and a man and a woman in their 70s.
Whitman County Public Health reported 31 new cases of the disease Monday, increasing its case total to 5,246.
The number of COVID-19 related deaths in Whitman County remained unchanged at 55, and the number of people hospitalized with the disease rose by two since Friday to 165.