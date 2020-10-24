COVID-19 has claimed a dozen lives in Whitman County since Oct. 7, with two new fatalities being reported by the county’s health department Friday morning.
The two deaths reported today were a male and female, each older than 80.
Whitman County today also reported 18 new positive COVID-19 test results today, bringing the county total to 1,733. New cases included one female and four males between the ages of 0-19, three females and three males between the ages of 20-39, one female and one male between the ages of 40-59, four females between the ages of 60-79, and one female older than 80.
There are five patients with COVID-19 hospitalized in the county. All other cases are stable and self-isolating.
The number of cases in long-term care facilities has risen since last week. On Friday, Whitman County reported there have been 94 cases in nine long-term care facilities, up from the 53 cases reported last week.
There have been 127 cases in Washington State University Greek Housing, 37 cases in WSU dorms and eight cases in two schools.
These outbreaks have been reported to the Washington State Department of Health.
On Friday, 24 new positive test results were reported in Latah County. They included three teenagers, 12 people between 18-29, four people in their 30s, two in their 40s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s and one in their 70s.
There have been 857 confirmed cases in the county this year and no deaths.