NEW MEADOWS, Idaho — New Meadows is grieving after a Saturday afternoon shooting killed two residents, Rory and Sara Mehen, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.
The couple owned and operated the Hartland Inn, according to New Meadows Mayor Julie Good.
“Overwhelming sadness,” Good said. “For no apparent reason.”
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has not released a motive behind the shooting, which happened inside the Hartland Inn office.
John Cody Hart, 28, was arrested Saturday and is suspected in the crime, according to the sheriff’s office. Hart was arrested just north of Cambridge along U.S. Highway 95.
Hart, a resident of Washington state, was stopped by officers and taken to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. He was interviewed by detectives and booked into the Washington County Jail on two counts of first-degree murder.
The Mehens were exemplary community members, according to Good.
“Rory and Sara were the kind of community members you want your whole community to be filled with. They love the community, they were business owners, they were hard workers. They knew how to enjoy the outdoors, and were so intent on doing something positive,” Good said. “This is very personal for many, many people. My greatest concern is that we find a way to walk through this and heal together while giving each other time to grieve.”
Several business owners near the intersection of Highway 95 and Highway 55 in the heart of New Meadows left their businesses closed into Monday evening.
New Meadows is holding a candlelight vigil tonight, according to Good.
“This is what makes small communities amazing. When things get hard. We don’t run different directions. We come together and that’s what I’m seeing already,” Good said.
Rory Mehen was involved with the community and was spearheading an effort to build a new skatepark in New Meadows. He had scheduled a fundraising event at the Hartland on Saturday.
Community members in town, including Good, are unsure how the fundraiser will be affected — a new date may be set.
“That just happened to be his current project at the time,” Good said. “They made a great impact. What we can do is let their lives continue to be an on impact ours. In the way they treated others and they way they treated the people at the inn, we can continue that. That’s my hope.”