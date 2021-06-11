Two new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday on the Palouse — one in Latah County and the other in Whitman County.
The new case in Latah County — a man in his 40s — pushed the total in the county to 3,200, including 3,035 confirmed and 165 probable cases, according to Public Health – Idaho North Central District’s website. Of the 3,200 cases, 3,139 have recovered, 50 are open and 11 have died.
The new Whitman County case increased the countywide total to 4,364 since the pandemic started, according to Whitman County Public Health’s website. Deaths and hospitalizations since the pandemic began remained unchanged Thursday at 50 and 123, respectively.