Two new virus deaths reported on the Palouse

Whitman County Public Health reported 100 new cases and one new death related to COVID-19 since Friday.
There have been 8,454 confirmed cases, 557 hospitalizations and 86 deaths in Whitman County since the pandemic began.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District also reported one new death and 88 new cases of COVID-19 in Latah County on Monday. The latest cases include 26 people younger than age 18, 20 people between ages 18 and 29, nine people in their 30s, 15 people in their 40s, five people in their 50s, five people in their 60s, seven people in their 70s and one person in their 80s.
There have been 5,710 confirmed cases, 502 probable cases and 44 deaths in Latah County since the start of the pandemic.
Also Monday, Idaho Gov. Brad Little activated the Idaho National Guard for the fourth time during the pandemic because of the strain of COVID-19.
Little activated 75 Guardsmen to assist Primary Health and the Idaho Department of Correction, both of which are experiencing staffing shortages because of the large number of employees infected with COVID-19 who have been absent from work.
He also secured 503 additional personnel through a state contract to assist Idaho hospitals overwhelmed by the virus.