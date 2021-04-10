Two people were taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning on West Pullman Road near Staples in Moscow, according to an Idaho State Police news release.
Joshua Shaw, 30, who works in Genesee, was taken to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow and then airlifted to Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene. He was listed in critical condition as of late Friday morning. Sierra Perea, 30, of Moscow, was taken to Gritman and later released, according to an ISP trooper.
According to the release, Shaw lost control of the vehicle and crashed around 4:45 a.m.
Both people were wearing safety restraints and the investigation is ongoing, the release said.