Two men who were accused of being a part of a robbery on Washington State University’s campus in July pleaded guilty.
Frank Rodriguez and Robert Garcia, both 19, pleaded guilty to single felony robbery counts in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday.
Their pleas were in exchange for a deal made by Prosecutor Denis Tracy that dropped four additional robbery counts. The agreements require Rodriguez and Garcia to cooperate with Tracy’s case against the third suspect, 21-year-old RJ William, who reportedly instigated the robbery and allegedly assaulted a man, according to court records.
The case began when Washington State University police responded to a robbery outside Terrace Apartments in the early morning of July 1.
Five men were standing outside the complex, smoking cigarettes, when they saw three men walking toward them, according to the records. The men approached the five and asked for cigarettes. They told them no but the men continued to ask.
The three then allegedly stole a guitar belonging to one in the group, as well as four phones from the five men, according to records.
While the men were handing over their phones, William allegedly hit one of the men in the face, according to records. He reportedly open-hand slapped a man in the side of his head near his jaw, and the injured man told police his vision went fuzzy and it took several seconds to see normally again.
The men ran away after acquiring the phones. One of the men followed them southwest of the complex but lost sight of them in the shadows, according to records. Later, Pullman police spotted the three and pursued them on foot, but they got away.
After WSU police interviewed the five, one of the men spotted the guitar in the complex’s parking lot while officers gave him a ride home, according to records. The guitar was broken, and the man told police it hadn’t been broken when it was stolen.
At the same time they found the guitar, Pullman police advised WSU police they had found and arrested Rodriguez, according to records. WSU police arrested Garcia the day after, and William was apprehended Aug. 10, according to public records.
Court Commissioner Doug Robinson sentenced Garcia and Rodriguez on Friday to serve six months in jail, which is the middle of the standard range, according to the records. They were also placed on a year of probation and ordered to pay around $4,800 in victim restitution fees.
William remains in the Whitman County Jail and is being held without bond. He faces five counts of felony robbery, according to records. He is set to appear in court later this month.