Two men who were accused of being a part of a robbery on Washington State University’s campus in July pleaded guilty.

Frank Rodriguez and Robert Garcia, both 19, pleaded guilty to single felony robbery counts in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday.

Their pleas were in exchange for a deal made by Prosecutor Denis Tracy that dropped four additional robbery counts. The agreements require Rodriguez and Garcia to cooperate with Tracy’s case against the third suspect, 21-year-old RJ William, who reportedly instigated the robbery and allegedly assaulted a man, according to court records.

