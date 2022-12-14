Two biennial budgets, including 2021-22 and 2022-23, were amended during a regular Pullman City Council meeting to recognize additional revenues and expenditures.
The council unanimously approved all six ordinances presented during its Tuesday evening meeting. These ordinances entail both biennial budgets, electric vehicle charging stations, city office business hours, planned unit developments and downtown drive-throughs.
The council also confirmed the appointment of members in the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Committee. Mayor Glenn Johnson said in the 19 years he’s been mayor, this was the most difficult committee because there were too many quality candidates. Efren Ramos, Rocky Lucas and Libby Walker were confirmed for a one-year term; Lisa Guerrero and Julian Matthews were appointed to a two-year term; and Terry Buffington and Juan Garcia were appointed to a three-year term.
City Administrator Mike Urban brought forth an ordinance to amend the adopted 2021-22 biennial budget. Urban said state code allows the council to amend the adopted budget to reallocate expenditure items and recognize additional revenues in the best interest of the city.
Budget amendments included revenues from 2022 comprising an additional grant funding of $930,000 from the Transportation Improvement Board, $1,098,619 moved from the General Fund American Rescue Plan Funds to Project Downtown Project Account and $150,000 transferred from the Transit Fund that was not completed in 2021. There was also additional grant funding of $526,899 from TIB for the Streets Fund and $2,150,000 in additional grant funding from the Federal Transportation Administration toward the Transit Fund.
Expenditures included in the budget amendments involve other government services amounting to $1,043,342 as principal and interest payments on the 2018 bond separation from the 318 Bond Project Fund, as well as $1,098,619 in the Arterial Streets Fund to recognize expenses in Project Downtown, $1,315,000 in addition to grant funding for the new electric bus purchase and $200,000 in the Equipment Rental Division as an increase in fuel usage.
Urban also presented an ordinance to amend the adopted 2023-24 biennial budget. Budget amendments include projects that will roll over from 2022, covering $331,503 for finance as the upgrade software, $57,663 for law enforcement as they continue their radio study and $406,059 for fire and ambulance as they upgrade the Station 1 generator, hazardous materials trailer and rescue task force equipment.
Other expenses in this amendment include $38,291 in the Streets Fund for fleet purchases and $600,000 in Utility Capital Projects to create an Automated Metering Infrastructure.
A full list of revenues and expenses can be viewed on the council’s agenda. Urban discussed the highlights in these amendments.
Art Garry, M&O superintendent, discussed an ordinance that adds electric vehicle charging stations to the Pullman City Code. Currently, Pullman has four electric vehicle charging units that are owned, operated and maintained by the city. Garry said by adding additional charging stations and making existing stations accessible to the public, economic opportunity and environmental benefits arise. This ordinance was added to the city’s code.
Urban presented an ordinance to change a rule relating to city offices business hours. This ordinance states all city offices must be kept open for the transaction of business during regular hours, excluding legal holidays. Urban said this causes an unintended consequence: In an extreme situation, a staff member would have to stay behind and transact business even if the building was burning down. Staff proposed the small change to allow all staff to leave in case of emergency or other times approved by the mayor.
Development Director RJ Lott discussed adding Pullman City Code for planned unit developments. Lott said the addition will create a diversity in developments for residential and commercial developers for zoning requirements, as well as promote vehicular and pedestrian circulation to increase walkability and quality of life in neighborhoods.
Lott also presented an ordinance to amend a Pullman City Code for regulating drive-throughs in the downtown business district. Lott said the code creates impact on low-intensity businesses like pharmacies, dry cleaners and banks while regulating high-intensity businesses like food service and eating establishments. To rectify this, the code was split into two categories to require high-intensity businesses to have a conditional use permit and a traffic impact study. He added this will allow city staff to analyze traffic impacts during peak business times downtown and allow the public to comment during a hearing examiner process while applying for a permit.
The council held a public hearing on items on the agenda discussed at the meeting, as no resident attended.