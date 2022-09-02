Two Lewiston-Clarkston Valley residents were arrested Thursday in Pullman on narcotics charges after being caught with a vehicle that had allegedly been stolen.
The case started when a 78-year-old woman reported a burglary at her home in Rosalia around 5:45 a.m. Thursday morning. Whitman County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and she said her 2004 Cadillac was stolen, said Aaron Breshears, operations commander at the Pullman Police Department.
Pullman Police Officer Ryan McNannay located the stolen Cadillac in the Pullman Walmart parking lot around 6:50 a.m., where 20-year-old Brady Trott, of Clarkston, was occupying the vehicle, Breshears said. Additional Pullman officers responded to the scene and arrested Trott for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of methamphetamine.