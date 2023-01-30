Two vehicles traveling south on U.S. Highway 95 in south Benewah County on Sunday afternoon were involved in a collision that sent all occupants of both vehicles to the hospital, according to the Idaho State Police.
According to a news release from the state police, a silver 2011 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling south and was being followed by a 2002 Hyundai Elantra. The Chevrolet slowed with traffic, but the Hyundai didn't slow, and then swerved to the left and collided with the rear driver's side of the Chevrolet.
All occupants in both vehicles were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to the news release. They were all wearing their seat belts. The news release didn't specific how many people were involved.