A 13-mile-long section of U.S. Highway 12 east of Kooskia was closed Monday afternoon because of avalanche danger.
The Idaho Transportation Department announced the closure Monday morning. It took effect at 3 p.m. and will remain in place indefinitely, until conditions improve.
ITD crews and U.S. Forest Service personnel spent the day notifying drivers and recreationists within the corridor of the impending closure.
The road was closed between Pete King Creek Road and the Colgate Licks Rest Area, from Milepost 126 to Milepost 139. The affected area is about 50 to 63 miles east of Kooskia.
Avalanche specialists with ITD will be helping local maintenance crews assess conditions. In a news release, ITD Operations Engineer Jared Hopkins said the rapid upswing in temperatures the last few days prompted the avalanche concerns.
“We’ll keep the road closed until it’s safe to reopen,” he said. “In the meantime, this will mean significant delays for holiday travelers between Idaho and Montana.”
The last time an avalanche reached U.S. Highway 12 was in January, when a major storm triggered a slide that dropped trees near the highway. The road was closed for about four days.