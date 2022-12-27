A 13-mile-long section of U.S. Highway 12 east of Kooskia was closed Monday afternoon because of avalanche danger.

The Idaho Transportation Department announced the closure Monday morning. It took effect at 3 p.m. and will remain in place indefinitely, until conditions improve.

ITD crews and U.S. Forest Service personnel spent the day notifying drivers and recreationists within the corridor of the impending closure.

