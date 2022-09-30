U.S. 95 construction continues but delays expected

A section along U.S. Highway 95 undergoing construction is photographed a few miles south of Moscow on Monday. The project to reroute a portion of the highway was thrown in doubt this week, when the Army Corps of Engineers temporarily suspended permits the Idaho Transportition Department needs to build the road through wetland areas.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News file

Construction on U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow continues as several Army Corps of Engineers permits remain suspended, but delays are expected.

Last month, the Corps temporarily suspended authorization to continue construction at 13 permitted wetland sites along the 6-mile stretch of new roadway for U.S. 95. This decision comes as the Corps and the Idaho Transportation Department are co-defendants in a lawsuit brought forth by the local environmental group Paradise Ridge Defense Coalition.

The Paradise Ridge Defense Coalition filed the lawsuit in March, claiming the U.S. 95 project does not qualify for a permit the Corps authorized under the Clean Water Act. The environmental group says ITD underestimated the wetland acreage that would be destroyed by a portion of the project.

