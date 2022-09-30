U.S. 95 construction continues but delays expected

Construction on U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow continues as several Army Corps of Engineers permits remain suspended, but delays are expected.
Last month, the Corps temporarily suspended authorization to continue construction at 13 permitted wetland sites along the 6-mile stretch of new roadway for U.S. 95. This decision comes as the Corps and the Idaho Transportation Department are co-defendants in a lawsuit brought forth by the local environmental group Paradise Ridge Defense Coalition.
The Paradise Ridge Defense Coalition filed the lawsuit in March, claiming the U.S. 95 project does not qualify for a permit the Corps authorized under the Clean Water Act. The environmental group says ITD underestimated the wetland acreage that would be destroyed by a portion of the project.
Of the 13 wetland sites involved in the project, only one is the focus of this litigation. The Corps’ decision to suspend authorization of 13 permitted sites allowed at least 60 days for ITD and the Corps to reassess the size of the permitted wetlands at that one site.
ITD informed the Daily News in an email last week that the status of the suspension has not changed. ITD and the Corps are working together to verify the wetland acreage and “ensure a plan for continuing the project.”
“The suspension of the permits does not allow further work on wetland or tributary sites but allows construction to continue on the rest of the project,” ITD stated. “In the case where work had already begun on wetland sites, work can only continue to stabilize the area for winter. The contractor continues to build the new alignment at the north end and middle of the project.”
The project, which ITD has been planning since 1999, will shift 6.5 miles of the highway to the east and expand it from two lanes to four. It will also include flatter grades, fewer approaches and less severe curves, according to ITD. The intent is to improve safety for drivers.
The permit suspension is delaying the early stages of the plan to build two bridges on Eid Road. The contractor is currently not yet allowed to build embankments for the bridges.
“Construction of embankments at Eid Road and the bridges are critical to the project’s overall schedule and are currently being delayed,” ITD says. “The delay will likely result in a project completion date that is later than anticipated.”
As for the construction that is still allowed to continue, the contractor will progress until winter weather temporarily shuts down the project.