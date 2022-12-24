U.S. 95 construction paused for winter

Vehicles drive past a section along U.S. Highway 95 undergoing construction a few miles south of Moscow on Monday. The project to reroute a portion of the highway was thrown in doubt this week when the Army Corps of Engineers temporarily suspended permits the Idaho Transportation Department needs to build the road through wetland areas.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News file

Construction to expand and realign a section of U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow has paused because of the winter weather and is expected to resume in April.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department, the project is approximately 30% complete.

“This season’s work included construction of roughly 2.5 miles (of) new highway alignment, approaches, minor drainage work, and portions of the earthwork for the new bridges at Eid Road,” a news release from ITD states. “Rock crushing and stockpiling will continue throughout the winter shutdown.”

