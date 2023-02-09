The Idaho Transportation Department announced Wednesday that construction on U.S. Highway 95 from Moscow to Thorn Creek Road has resumed.
The project to realign the highway and expand it to four lanes paused in December because of winter weather after an estimated 30% of the project was completed. More than $17 million has been spent on the project so far.
ITD says work will take place near Eid Road and will include building a rock embankment for the site of two new bridges and excavation on the north side of Reisenauer Hill. Controlled blasting is expected to resume weekly and continue throughout the spring.
Crews will spend 2023 and 2024 building the two bridges over Eid Road and paving the new set of lanes.
ITD anticipates drivers will be able to take the new route by fall 2024.
In late August, the Army Corps of Engineers temporarily suspended authorization to continue construction at 13 permitted wetland sites along the 6-mile-long new roadway for U.S. 95.
A local nonprofit, Paradise Ridge Defense Coalition, filed a lawsuit in March claiming the U.S. 95 project does not qualify for a permit the Corps authorized under the Clean Water Act. The environmental group claims ITD underestimated the wetland acreage that would be destroyed by a portion of the project.
ITD spokesman Mark Pfeifer said Wednesday that the permits remain suspended, but construction is allowed to continue outside of these wetland areas.
However, Paradise Ridge Defense Coalition stated in a recent news release that ITD likely made more errors in identifying wetlands along the proposed route. The group hired ecologists Nathaniel Hough-Snee and William Kleindl, who determined there are more wetland areas affected by the project.
ITD said in a response that the Corps of Engineers “makes the final determination and confirmation on the size of wetlands that will be affected and which permit is appropriate.”
“ITD is following the Corps lead at this time, and the department continues to strive to provide all necessary information that the Corps requests to ensure that ITD is following the appropriate process,” Pfeifer said. “ITD is committed to meeting environmental requirements as well as working towards completion of this much needed safety project that will benefit more than 6,000 drivers who take this route each day.”