The Idaho Transportation Department announced Wednesday that construction on U.S. Highway 95 from Moscow to Thorn Creek Road has resumed.

The project to realign the highway and expand it to four lanes paused in December because of winter weather after an estimated 30% of the project was completed. More than $17 million has been spent on the project so far.

ITD says work will take place near Eid Road and will include building a rock embankment for the site of two new bridges and excavation on the north side of Reisenauer Hill. Controlled blasting is expected to resume weekly and continue throughout the spring.