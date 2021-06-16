Moscow’s population grew 1 percent from 2019 to 2020 and it increased 9.8 percent from 2010 to 2020 according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s population estimates.
The Idaho Department of Labor unveiled the estimates in a news release Friday.
Moscow’s estimated 2020 population is 26,128 — a 258-person increase from the 2019 estimate and a 2,328 spike from the 2010 census.
Latah County’s growth was almost the same as Moscow’s. The county’s population grew 1.1 percent from 2019 to 2020, and it increased 9.6 percent from 2010 to 2020.
Latah County’s estimated 2020 population is 40,830 — a 458-person increase from the 2019 estimate and a 3,586 spike from the 2010 census.
“It seems to me like 1 percent should be a good, safe number,” Latah County Commissioner Dave McGraw said of the growth rate. “I’m comfortable with 1 percent.”
McGraw said growth allows businesses to prosper and homes and buildings to be built, creating a tax base. However, he said he does not want excessive growth that outpaces the ability of the county to provide services and infrastructure.
“The reality of it is you have to have growth in order to create opportunities for the next generation,” he said.
Moscow City Councilor Sandra Kelly said she wants “smart,” not “astronomical” growth in Moscow.
“If we don’t have growth, then our town dies,” she said.
She said she loves that Moscow is still a small town.
“I live in Moscow because it is small and I want it small, but it has to stay healthy and I think this is keeping us healthy,” Kelly said.
Kelly said finding residences for people to live is tricky but that hopefully the several developments proposed in Moscow will help fill that need.
The IDL news release indicated Idaho had the fastest growing state population in the nation — up 2.1 percent — between 2019 and 2020, with much of the growth occurring in Idaho’s urban areas.
Nationwide, eight of the top 200 fastest-growing cities with 10,000 or more people are in Idaho.
They are Kuna (43rd), Post Falls (46th), Star (55th), Eagle (65th), Meridian (70th), Nampa (151st) Ammon (167th) and Caldwell (171st) — all with growth rates ranging from 3.5 percent to 7.5 percent.
Eight Idaho cities had populations greater than 50,000 in 2020 compared to four cities in 2000. In 1980, only Boise’s population exceeded the 50,000 threshold and no Idaho city had more than 35,000 residents in 1960.
Nampa’s population jumped to 103,215 in 2020, joining Boise and Meridian in the 100,000-and-higher club.
Among Idaho cities and cities in Idaho’s six neighboring states, Boise is the seventh largest with 229,776 residents. The largest is Seattle (769,714), followed by Portland (656,751), Las Vegas (662,368), Henderson, Nev., (329,172), Reno, Nev., (259,290) and North Las Vegas (259,290). Rounding out the top 10 are Spokane (222,050), Tacoma (219,945) and Salt Lake City (204,087).
