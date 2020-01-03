U.S. claims responsibility for killing Iranian Gen. Soleimani

BAGHDAD — Influential Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was killed in an attack near Baghdad airport on Friday, in what the United States described as “defensive action” strikes.
Soleimani was killed along with the deputy head of Iraq’s powerful Shiite Hashd Shaabi militia, Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, the group said.
The Iran-backed Hashd Shaabi, also known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, said both men were killed when a U.S. strike targeted their vehicle on the Baghdad International Airport road.
Soleimani was the commander of Iran’s Quds Force, a unit in the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.
“At the direction of the President, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qassem Soleimani,” the U.S. Defense Department said in a statement.
The Pentagon said Soleimani was “actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.”
“General Soleimani also approved the attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad that took place this week,” the statement said.
The U.S. also held Soleimani and his Quds Force responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and said he “orchestrated” a rocket attack on Dec. 27, which killed an American.
Thousands of supporters of the Shiite militia broke into the U.S. embassy compound in central Baghdad on Tuesday. Protesters set fire to one of the gates of walls around the embassy buildings and camped outside until the next day.
The two days of protests were triggered by U.S. strikes in Iraq and Syria on Sunday that targeted the Kataib Hezbollah militia group. The U.S. airstrikes killed at least 25 militiamen.
Kataib Hezbollah, a part of the Hashd Shaabi umbrella group, had been blamed for the attack last week that killed a U.S. citizen.
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump said he would hold Iran “fully responsible” for the attack on the embassy.
Tensions between the U.S. and Tehran have escalated since Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018 and reinstated sanctions in what the administration calls a “maximum pressure campaign.” Since then the two nations have exchanged bellicose words that have appeared on the verge of war.
Hashd Shaabi said earlier that five of its members were killed in the attack, including Mohammed Reda al-Jaberi, who was the group’s head of the public relations and protocol officer.
In 2007, Soleimani was placed on the U.N. sanctions list, which imposes a travel ban and asset freeze. The Security Council imposed measures on Iran in an effort to curb its nuclear program.
He played a key role in backing Hashd Shaabi, which was formed to fight the Islamic State extremist organization that took large parts of Iraq and Syria in 2014.
Soleimani has been pictured at the front-line in Iraq on several occasions.
After Iraq announced victory against Islamic State in 2017, the militia continued to play an influential role in the Iraq’s political environment.
