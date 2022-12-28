Several miles of U.S. Highway 12 east of Kooskia remained closed Tuesday after the Idaho Transportation Department determined the area was a high risk of avalanche.

Megan Jahns, spokesperson for the department, said crews were waiting on a team of avalanche specialists to arrive from southern Idaho to look over the situation.

“We’re waiting for an avalanche crew to be on site to assess it for the local maintenance crew to see if it is safe for our crews to go and check the closure area,” Jahns said. The department does not want to risk the safety of their workers who would determine when the road would be safe to be reopened.

