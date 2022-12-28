Several miles of U.S. Highway 12 east of Kooskia remained closed Tuesday after the Idaho Transportation Department determined the area was a high risk of avalanche.
Megan Jahns, spokesperson for the department, said crews were waiting on a team of avalanche specialists to arrive from southern Idaho to look over the situation.
“We’re waiting for an avalanche crew to be on site to assess it for the local maintenance crew to see if it is safe for our crews to go and check the closure area,” Jahns said. The department does not want to risk the safety of their workers who would determine when the road would be safe to be reopened.
Gates on the highway were closed Monday afternoon from Fish Creek at milepost 126 to Saddle Camp Road at milepost 139. The department worked with the U.S. Forest Service to notify any recreationists or drivers within the closure corridor before the road was shut down.
That segment of highway, along with U.S. Highway 21 between Lowman and Stanley in southeastern Idaho, are the two in the state most prone to avalanche risk. A major storm triggered an avalanche on Highway 12 in January, prompting a road closure.
Jahns said as soon as the avalanche specialists make a determination, the public will be notified through news releases of the next steps.