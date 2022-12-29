KOOSKIA — The Idaho Department of Transportation reopened several miles of U.S. Highway 12 on Wednesday morning after no avalanches reached the highway during closure.
The gates at Fish Creek, milepost 126, and Saddle Camp Road, milepost 139, were closed Monday afternoon after transportation department officials feared avalanches were possible because of heavy snow and rain in the previous days.
Avalanche specialists with the department were on-site Wednesday morning to help the local maintenance crews assess conditions and check the closure. Jared Hopkins, operations engineer with the department, said no snow came down the hillside and there is no longer considerable risk, so the highway could be safely reopened.