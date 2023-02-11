RIGGINS — Both lanes of U.S. Highway 95 between New Meadows and Riggins remained closed Friday while a hazardous materials first responders team continues to clean up flammable propane from a semitruck crash site, the Idaho Transportation Department reported Friday.

The propane tanks on the truck ruptured in the crash near milepost 177 about 18 miles south of Riggins on Thursday morning and spilled an unknown quantity of fuel. The truck was carrying between 8,000 gallons and 11,000 gallons of propane, the transportation reported earlier.

Mark Pfeifer, spokesperson for the department, said the propane was in liquid form and pressurized. Those conditions made it necessary to call in specialists to deal with the contamination. Residents within a 1-mile radius of the crash site were advised of the danger and asked to evacuate.