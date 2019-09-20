The northbound lane of U.S. Highway 195 five miles north of Steptoe will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Washington State Department of Transportation is advising drivers that crews will close the lane at milepost 53.5 to remove and repave a concrete slab. The repair will make the surface smoother and safer for drivers, WSDOT said in a news release.
When the lane is closed, drivers can expect single lane alternating traffic with flagging operations. There will also be a vehicle width restriction of 12 feet.
– Staff report