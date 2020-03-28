A new site has been chosen for the post office in Deary.
The U.S. Postal Service, in a news release, said it has selected the Wilbur Building on 407 Line Street as the new location.
The USPS will continue services at the temporary post office on 508 Second Ave. or at the post office in Troy until the replacement facility is fully open.
If the Wilbur Building is found inadequate or an agreement cannot be reached with the owner, USPS will consider other sites.
The Deary office has provided its services in a large postal vehicle since June, after the former post office building on Main Street and Third Avenue was determined to be in significant need of upgrades.
The postal vehicle was meant to be a temporary solution until a new site was located.
USPS anticipates the new location in the Wilbur Building will provide the same services available at the old building.